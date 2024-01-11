The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) play a fellow SEC team, the LSU Tigers (12-1), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

