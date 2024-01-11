The Northwestern State Demons (4-7) meet the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) in a matchup of Southland squads at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Northwestern State vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

