The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donovan Ivory: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank
268th 71.2 Points Scored 70.0 287th
240th 73.3 Points Allowed 70.0 151st
83rd 39.1 Rebounds 37.6 135th
16th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th
300th 6.1 3pt Made 6.4 278th
68th 15.8 Assists 12.3 268th
279th 13.0 Turnovers 12.0 206th

