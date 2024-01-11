UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|268th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|70.0
|287th
|240th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|151st
|83rd
|39.1
|Rebounds
|37.6
|135th
|16th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|94th
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.4
|278th
|68th
|15.8
|Assists
|12.3
|268th
|279th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|12.0
|206th
