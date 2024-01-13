The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Themus Fulks: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Dyondre Dominguez: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taryn Todd: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Izaiyah Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 170th 75.5 Points Scored 77.1 134th 334th 78.9 Points Allowed 71.5 194th 111th 38.3 Rebounds 33.3 315th 51st 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 38th 9.5 3pt Made 9.1 58th 111th 14.6 Assists 13.4 187th 267th 12.8 Turnovers 11.4 147th

