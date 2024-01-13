The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

  • Dyondre Dominguez: 12.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taryn Todd: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Izaiyah Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Caleb Fields: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Arkansas State Rank Arkansas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
170th 75.5 Points Scored 77.1 134th
334th 78.9 Points Allowed 71.5 194th
111th 38.3 Rebounds 33.3 315th
51st 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd
38th 9.5 3pt Made 9.1 58th
111th 14.6 Assists 13.4 187th
267th 12.8 Turnovers 11.4 147th

