The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

