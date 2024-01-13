New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-CC January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|195th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|76.3
|152nd
|302nd
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|100th
|152nd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|41.8
|23rd
|179th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|16th
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|5.6
|324th
|325th
|11.2
|Assists
|15.5
|77th
|237th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|262nd
