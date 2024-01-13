The SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 0-0 Southland) face a fellow Southland squad, the McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at The Legacy Center. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 19.4 PTS, 5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Stat Comparison

McNeese Rank McNeese AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 56th 80.8 Points Scored 66.3 332nd 6th 59.2 Points Allowed 72.8 225th 100th 38.5 Rebounds 33.8 293rd 105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9 194th 181st 7.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th 136th 14.2 Assists 13.4 186th 2nd 8.1 Turnovers 13.2 294th

