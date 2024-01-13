Southern vs. Florida A&M January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) face the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Rattlers+.
Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Rattlers+
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Southern vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|Florida A&M Rank
|Florida A&M AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|343rd
|65.1
|Points Scored
|72.9
|232nd
|357th
|83.5
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|319th
|274th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|31.1
|352nd
|204th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|231st
|330th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|7.0
|236th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|331st
|14.2
|Turnovers
|13.6
|313th
