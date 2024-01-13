UL Monroe vs. Texas State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Nika Metskhvarishvili: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Bolden: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Savion Gallion: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyreese Watson: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
UL Monroe vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe Rank
|UL Monroe AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|290th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|223rd
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|145th
|74th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|35.6
|232nd
|18th
|12.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|4.5
|354th
|76th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
