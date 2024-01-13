The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) meet the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Texas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.