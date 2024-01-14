The Liberty Flames (10-4, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA squad, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-5, 0-0 CUSA), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dravon Mangum: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty Players to Watch

Zach Cleveland: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kyle Rode: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaden Metheny: 11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 6.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Porter: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Louisiana Tech Rank Louisiana Tech AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank 176th 75.4 Points Scored 77.6 120th 38th 64.2 Points Allowed 62.4 16th 55th 40 Rebounds 36.7 176th 72nd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 189th 147th 7.9 3pt Made 10.7 10th 178th 13.5 Assists 17.3 28th 147th 11.4 Turnovers 8.6 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.