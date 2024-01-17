Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK

Louisiana vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 292nd 69.6 Points Scored 77.1 133rd 147th 69.8 Points Allowed 71.5 184th 229th 35.6 Rebounds 33.3 316th 58th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th 354th 4.5 3pt Made 9.1 57th 265th 12.3 Assists 13.4 193rd 208th 12.1 Turnovers 11.4 146th

