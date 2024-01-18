LSU vs. Alabama January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) facing the LSU Tigers (14-1) at 9:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
