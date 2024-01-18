The Nicholls Colonels (6-7) play a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 13.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Britiya Curtis: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 4.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

