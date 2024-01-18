UL Monroe vs. Louisiana January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Cajundome. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
UL Monroe vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
