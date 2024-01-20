The Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) play a fellow SWAC team, the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via HBCUGo.

Grambling vs. Southern Game Information

Grambling Players to Watch

  • Kintavious Dozier: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jonathan Aku: 4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mikale Stevenson: 5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grambling vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
344th 65.2 Points Scored 76.2 157th
310th 77.5 Points Allowed 75 275th
356th 30.2 Rebounds 33.5 307th
235th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 126th
358th 4.3 3pt Made 7.1 225th
356th 9.3 Assists 14.2 132nd
245th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 307th

