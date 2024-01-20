Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) play a fellow CUSA squad, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Isaiah Crawford: 15 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 14.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sean Newman Jr.: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dravon Mangum: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 18.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Nicholson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Louisiana Tech AVG
|Louisiana Tech Rank
|245th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|76.8
|139th
|16th
|62.4
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|26th
|92nd
|38.5
|Rebounds
|39.9
|57th
|112th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|65th
|319th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|295th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.9
|145th
|277th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|136th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.