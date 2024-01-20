Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-8) meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rachel Johnson: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Asia Barclay: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.