Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

South Alabama Players to Watch

Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison

South Alabama Rank South Alabama AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 198th 74.1 Points Scored 75.9 162nd 267th 74.6 Points Allowed 71.3 178th 266th 34.5 Rebounds 33.1 321st 327th 7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th 221st 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 68th 335th 10.8 Assists 13 221st 34th 9.7 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

