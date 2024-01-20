Saturday's SEC slate includes the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

LSU vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 139th 76.8 Points Scored 76.2 157th 126th 69 Points Allowed 66.6 80th 215th 35.8 Rebounds 43.1 10th 187th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 16.9 1st 209th 7.3 3pt Made 6.7 256th 295th 11.9 Assists 12.6 244th 315th 13.6 Turnovers 9.6 29th

