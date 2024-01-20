New Orleans vs. Northwestern State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the New Orleans Privateers (4-9) facing the Northwestern State Demons (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Alexis Calderon: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dee Dee Pryor: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brianna Ellis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 4.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
