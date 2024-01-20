Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) versus the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Dease: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 135th 76.9 Points Scored 72.2 254th 90th 67.1 Points Allowed 75.7 287th 18th 42.0 Rebounds 35.7 221st 19th 12.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 303rd 330th 5.5 3pt Made 8.6 81st 78th 15.4 Assists 9.9 350th 261st 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 184th

