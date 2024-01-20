Saturday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) versus the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Forte: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 194th 74.4 Points Scored 69.2 297th 302nd 76.6 Points Allowed 81.8 352nd 153rd 37.2 Rebounds 32.6 333rd 179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 73rd 340th 5.2 3pt Made 7.1 225th 327th 11.2 Assists 11.0 330th 245th 12.4 Turnovers 12.1 211th

