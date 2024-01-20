UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) playing the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
