After many years of reporting sports and then a post-Katrina switch to news, Lee's investigative career began in 2008 when he revealed corruption within New Orleans Affordable Homeownership (NOAH). The City agency was responsible for remediating Katrina-damaged properties belonging to low-income and elderly citizens. The series revealed contractor fraud and questionable relationships between the contractors and the agency's head. In addition to shuttering the agency and five guilty pleas, the story brought fresh accountability to the recovery process. It also earned Lee his first round of national recognition – a George Foster Peabody award, an Alfred I. DuPont award from Columbia University and the highest award judged by investigative peers - the IRE Medal.