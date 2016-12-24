While at WPLG, Liz reported and anchored on some of the nations top news stories, and covered in depth stories as the 1997 investigation and murder of Fashion Designer Gianni Versace on South Beach and the manhunt and death of Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan in Miami Beach. In addition Liz spent weeks in the South Florida Everglades covering the horrific 1996 crash of ValuJet flight 592 that killed all aboard, plus the Cuban Air Force shooting down of two Miami-based Cuban exile planes in 1996 and the influx of Cuban rafters fleeing Communist Cuba for the U.S.