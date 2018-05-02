Meg Gatto is an Edward R. Murrow award winning reporter and anchor. She joined the FOX 8 team in March 2011 and can be seen on FOX 8 Morning Edition.
Originally from a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Meg followed in the footsteps of her parents, moving to New Orleans to attend college. She graduated from Loyola University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.
She knew at a young age she wanted to become a reporter and sought out numerous internships and opportunities to fulfill that dream. Along the way, she made lasting friendships that have helped her as her career progressed.
After a two year stint in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Meg made the move back to New Orleans.
Over the years, she’s covered a number of high profile stories including the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, the Danziger Bridge trial, BP oil spill and countless hurricanes.
Meg has been nominated for numerous Suncoast Regional Emmy awards and Louisiana Associated Press Awards. She’s also been recognized by the New Orleans Press Club for her work, including winning awards for breaking news story of the year and general news, among others.
She earned her regional Murrow award for an investigation into the New Orleans Police Department. In her spare time, Meg enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter while also volunteering with a number of non-profits that are near to her heart.
Follow Meg on Twitter: @MegGattoFOX8