Charges dismissed for used car duo accused of shorting tax payments

LAFAYETTE, LA (WVUE) - The owners of a Lafayette used car dealership have been cleared of felony charges after Louisiana officials accused them of trying to steal sales tax revenue.

Shawn Paul Calvit and Michael Vilchez Laue were accused of underreporting the sale price of more than 100 vehicles, paying a lower tax amount, and pocketing the difference, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

The LDR investigation found the pair reported gross sales of $146,000 when the actual amount was more than $1 million in sales.

The pair’s charges were dismissed by the state’s attorney general’s office in Sept. 2020.

