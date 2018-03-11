Police: Metairie man shoots wife during argument

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - Metairie neighbors awoke to the sound of gunshots early Saturday morning.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the incident after they said a disagreement led him to shoot his wife.

"I heard the pops, like anywhere from two to four pops," Soraya Acosta said.

Jefferson Parish deputies said the shooting happened on the 6400 block of Gillen Street around 6:30 a.m.

“Walked outside to load up my bicycle to go ride the levee and had six, seven cop cars and paramedic units out here,” one neighbor, who wished to remain unidentified, said.

Deputies said 49-year-old Richard Pick shot his wife during an argument.

"That's when they had the ambulance and all the Sheriff's Department out here, and they were saying, they came up to me and said you know, the wife had gotten shot," Acosta said.

“Crazy, completely unexpected. I’ve been living here for a very long time and never had anything like that ever happen,” the unidentified neighbor said.

Deputies found a 50-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

“You just don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors in peoples lives and whatnot. Sad, I mean I feel for the kids, especially, because now they have to, you know, their lives will be irreparably altered,” the neighbor said.

Some neighbors said they saw children escorted out of the house. Deputies confirmed they were not injured.

"I believe the little boy is 13, the little girl might be 10 years old. I know from what the neighbors are saying that they were home-schooled, they hardly ever came out," Acosta said.

While neighbors are surprised this happened on their quiet street, some are doing what they can to help.

“The kids’ godparents actually live down the street a couple more houses. So I think they’re going to take them in part-time and I think my mother offered to take them in part-time as well,” the neighbor said.

They're hoping for a quick recovery.

“Hopefully she makes it out and they can get back to living a somewhat normal life,” the unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.