Superdome Commission approves contract for renovation; releases architectural renderings

"This is a multi-phase, multi-year project that totals $450 million…we’re going to be moving pieces around and in this case we had the commissary involved in this phase, we decided to move it to another phase hopefully to save some money and be more cost effective, so this initial phase will be, it’ll be right at $53 million,“ said France. “It will involve the tearing out of the walkways, and interior ramps inside the Superdome which is about 80,000 square feet and then there are some other incidental items surrounding that as well.”