LSU baseball ranked No. 11 in preseason poll

“I’m very optimistic about the potential and the ability of this team,” said coach Paul Mainieri, who will enter the 2020 season ranked No. 2 on the active NCAA Division I coaches wins list with 1,455 career victories in 37 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame, and LSU. "We had a very productive fall practice, and we learned a lot about our players. I was very pleased with their competitiveness and work ethic, and we built a lot of positive momentum heading into the spring.