NOPD: 3 injured in a West Bank shooting
By Kendra Smith-Parks | December 24, 2019 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 5:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of General Meyer Avenue where three victims were shot.

The shooting occurred in the 6400 block of General Meyer Avenue (Source: Google Maps)

Two male victims were transported to the hospital via private conveyance and the third male victim was transported by EMS. However, none of their injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to the report.

Fox 8 received the report at around 5:36 p.m. However, no additional information is available at this time.

