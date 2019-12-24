NOPD: 3 injured in a West Bank shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of General Meyer Avenue where three victims were shot.
Two male victims were transported to the hospital via private conveyance and the third male victim was transported by EMS. However, none of their injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to the report.
Fox 8 received the report at around 5:36 p.m. However, no additional information is available at this time.
