2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU S Grant Delpit chosen in 2nd round (No. 44 overall) by Cleveland Browns

Analysts pointed out his production in 2019 was down from 2018 due to a high ankle sprain he played with for much of the season, especially in pass defense. They added his physical demeanor will help in run defense, he is willing to sell out his body to make a stop, and he rushes into the backfield to set edges when needed. They also noted he covers pass catchers with solid anticipation, he is a heavy-hitter on receivers running across the middle, and his size and length give him the ability to challenge and win contested catches.