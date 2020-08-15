Hundreds protest city plan to expand French Quarter pedestrian mall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents from across the city came to show support for French Quarter residents like Andrew Evans and Sonja Batten, who recently realized their dream of buying a home in the quarter after they moved from Maryland a month ago.
“I’m putting this sign up at my house uptown to call attention that this is a city wide problem and that we’re with these people,” said uptown resident Sally Reeves.
“It’s probably one of the most unique and historical intact neighborhoods in the country,” said Evans.
The two decided to join the rally on Orleans Ave. on Saturday after hearing of the cities plan to turn a large part of the quarter into a pedestrian mall, something leaders say will help invite business in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those plans that they put together, I’m sure cost tens of thousands of dollars and took months and months for consultants to develop,” said Batten.
“This has been in development for likely years, and they’re using this opportunity to capitalize on it.”
The proposal would create a open walk-able area, similar to Bourbon Street, from North Rampart to Jackson Square, which would only allow limited car traffic and no on street parking.
Gail Cavett with the French Quarter Citizens says residents fear how the plan could impact their way of life and hopes this rally will get council member Kristen Palmers attention.
“We’re trying to help her make decisions and so that’s what this is all about,” said Cavett.
“You can’t blame them when you look at what happened with Bourbon Street, I think there’s also genuine concern of how it will be policed in terms of making sure there’s proper enforcement,” said Palmer.
Palmer says neighbors have valid concerns, but with more of their input, she believes the proposal could benefit anyone who lives, works, or visits the quarter.
And many of the protesters say not everything in the proposal is bad.
“I think that the thoughts around the french market are reasonable,” said Batten.
‘I think that taking some of the places that have temporary closures, making some of them more permanent makes sense. Reducing the speed limit, I’m all for that. There are some things related to safety that i can see the purpose of.”
The city’s hosting a zoom meeting Monday, August 17, for residents to voice concerns and submit comments, and then on Tuesday, August 18, for business input.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.