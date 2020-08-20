Multi-vehicle crash kills two people on I-12

According to their investigation, LSP says 23-year-old Artur R. Akhmedov was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner on I-12 eastbound when he slowed down due to traffic congestion. For unknown reasons, a 2016 Kia Sorrento driven by 36-year-old Galuber G. DeSllva failed to stop and rear ended Akhmedov’s vehicle. The force of the impact forced the 4Runner into the back of a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer in front of him.