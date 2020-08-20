Multi-vehicle crash kills two people on I-12

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 Wednesday afternoon in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on I-12 eastbound near LA 1077.
According to their investigation, LSP says 23-year-old Artur R. Akhmedov was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner on I-12 eastbound when he slowed down due to traffic congestion. For unknown reasons, a 2016 Kia Sorrento driven by 36-year-old Galuber G. DeSllva failed to stop and rear ended Akhmedov’s vehicle. The force of the impact forced the 4Runner into the back of a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer in front of him.
Akhmedov, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The passenger inside the vehicle, 25-year-old Palina Kretava, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor int he crash. Due to the ongoing investigation blood samples were taken from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
DeSllva was cited for careless operation. Once the investigation is completed, the evidence will be turned over to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s office for review of any possible additional charges.
