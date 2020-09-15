Fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie forces school to close Wednesday

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - J.C. Ellis Elementary in Metairie had a fire in one its buildings that will cause school to be closed on Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to the school, located at 801 Brockenbraugh Ct., on Tuesday afternoon.
Staff member said no one was in the building and the fire was quickly contained.
The fire is under investigation.
“Although the fire was contained to a limited area, school will be closed tomorrow for students, teachers, and faculty, and all in-classroom and virtual instruction will be cancelled. This will allow clean-up to occur and ensure the building is safe to return,” a spokesperson for Jefferson Parish schools said.
