WATCH: New video of Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WVUE) - Video footage from TMZ has emerged that depicts the moment New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was tased by police after they responded to a domestic dispute call.

The footage captured by an unknown source does not depict the moments that led up to Hayes’ incident with the officers. LAPD has not yet released bodycam footage from that night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a “use of force” investigation is underway for the incident that involved the arrest of Hayes, 21.

Hayes was taken into custody by LAPD on July 28 following an altercation with police while they were investigating a domestic dispute call.

Related story:

Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance

On that night, neighbors told LAPD that they heard shouting coming from a residence occupied by Hayes and a woman. When police arrived, Hayes was outside of the home.

Body-worn police cameras showed Hayes repeatedly attempting to enter the residence despite police instructing him to remain outside.

Hayes was eventually handcuffed after shoving officers and resisting arrest.

Now there is a separate “use of force” investigation underway after Hayes filed a complaint saying that he was unable to breathe and there was a constraint or restriction applied to his neck.

The Pelicans organization was not immediately available for comment.

