Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing found dead

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
St. Tammany Parish Sherrif's deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.(STPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of 10-year-old Avani Cook at 7:30 p.m. She was located in a nearby pond.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, the 10-year-old walked to the area of the pond and entered it before drowning. No other evidence to indicate that this tragic incident is anything other than that.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the family of the young girl lost, and for everyone who was involved with doing all they could to locate her safely. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and the loss of a young precious life affects our entire community. We will all continue to pray that God provides comfort for the family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in response to the tragic drowning.

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies were searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.

According to a police report, she was playing outside her residence with her mother and dog. Her mother stepped inside for a moment and when she returned, the was dog was there but the child was missing. She called 911 to report her missing shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Avani is described as having dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. She is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.

