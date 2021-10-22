BBB Accredited Business
Kellogg’s sued over strawberry pop-tarts for not enough berries

FILE - In this April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Kellogg Co. reports earnings Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - According to TMZ, the breakfast food giant is being sued in a class action for misleading consumers about their famous breakfast pastries.

A New York woman, Elizabeth Russett is leading the class action lawsuits against Kellogg’s, claiming that the fruit filling in Kellogg’s whole-grain frosted strawberry pop-tart is filled with other fruits.

The lawsuit states that the pop-tarts are heavier on pears and apples rather than strawberries. The suit claims Russett insists it’s not enough to provide the berry’s nutritional benefits, let alone a strawberry taste.

Russett says Kellogg’s uses their packaging to get over on consumers who want to enjoy a breakfast snack with strawberries. She also says the damages exceed $5 million and also wants to see the packaging labeled accurately.

