New Orleans will host a second line to honor late Betty White's birthday

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans will host a second line to honor the late Betty White this month on what would have been her 100th birthday. The celebration is set for January 17 at 4 p.m. in the French Quarter.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the route will start at Bourbon Street and Canal Street, then to Ann Street and Jackson Square. The second line will be led by the Bourbon Street Brass Band.

Santa T. Claus and Carl Mack Presents are holding the event and will serve as a fundraiser for animal rescues. They set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the costs of the second line fees. The remaining proceeds will be donated to Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans.

Participants are encouraged to bring their pets and a toy for a dog. The dog toys will be donated to Villalobos.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021. She was 99 years old.

