3 killed in New Orleans apartment; 2 ‘persons of interest’ sought by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found slain early Monday (March 21) inside a St. Bernard neighborhood apartment complex, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the adult victims -- two men and a woman -- were found shot to death inside an apartment in a two-story complex in the 4100 block of Encampment Street just after 3 a.m. The ages and identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

Police have provided no other details on the killings.

Two people were spotted on nearby surveillance video fleeing the scene following the shooting. The NOPD is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating them.

#NOPD seeking pictured persons of interest re: triple homicide in 4700 blk of Encampment earlier today. Call Homicide Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 w/any additional info. https://t.co/nCjvGefj1R pic.twitter.com/8CoVdQj2ek — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 21, 2022

Anyone with information on the fatal shootings is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nickolas Davis at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

