BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for two children taken from Mandeville residence; suspect armed and dangerous, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted after abducting two children who were last seen in Mandeville Monday (May 9) evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.

Police say that Sergio “David” Hernandez abducted the children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Lafayette Street. They say he stormed out of the residence with the children around 4 p.m.

Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Nairobi Davis, 23, was arrested in October 2021, accused of killing two men and wounding two...
Balcony Bar shooting appears to have targeted reputed gang member, sources say

Latest News

Reddick split jury case
Louisiana Supreme Court to take up 25-year-old, non-unanimous jury murder conviction
Slidell pastor faces additional charges
Additional cruelty charges for Slidell pastor serving as school principal
DA, NOPS Chief on violent crime
NOPD Superintedent and DA respond to Friday’s mass shooting and arrest
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set