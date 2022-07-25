Motorcyclist killed in Kenner traffic accident Sunday evening

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A traffic accident claimed the life of a man Sunday evening in Kenner.

A spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department said a man on a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Metairie Avenue around 5:45 p.m., when the driver of a 2004 Mercedes Benz traveling south across West Metairie ran through a stop sign on Clay Street.

The motorcyclist was killed in the collision.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Brown of Kenner. He was booked with negligent homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and a stop sign violation, authorities said.

Police said video evidence showed the vehicle driven by Brown failed to stop at the stop sign located at Clay Street and West Metairie. They said additional allegations could follow pending toxicology results.

