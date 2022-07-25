Motorcyclist killed in Metairie traffic accident Sunday evening

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A traffic accident claims the life of a man Sunday evening in Metairie.

Around 5:45 p.m., a spokesperson for Kenner Police Department says a man on a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Metairie Avenue.

The driver of the 2004 Mercedes Benz traveling south across West Metairie ran through a stop sign on Clay Street where the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Christopher Brown, 31, Kenner, and was charged with negligent homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and stop sign violation.

Video evidence showed the vehicle driven by Brown failed to stop at the stop sign located at Clay Street and West Metairie.

Additional charges may follow pending toxicology results.

