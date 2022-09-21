BBB Accredited Business
One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL has upheld the one-game suspension served to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans that was given to him for sprinting across the field and shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground during a fiery exchange last Sunday.

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. Brady and Lattimore exchanged words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans entered the field from near the sidelines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game. The NFL handed down the suspension Monday morning.

The Buccaneers are slated to kickoff against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

In 2017, Evans was not ejected for a blindside hit on Lattimore but was still suspended.

“That history matters,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

NFL appeals officer James Thrash is handling the case.

With a depleted wide receiver room, the Bucs signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

