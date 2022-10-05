BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do-Do

By Dave McNamara
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may not be the first place you think of to experience a Cajun fais do-do, but an Uptown New Orleans music club has been putting on the Cajun dances for more than three decades. And the musician who has headlined the show for all those years is pure Cajun.

Dave McNamara takes us to the monthly Bruce Daigrepont fais do-do at Tipitina’s. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Fais Do-Do at Tipitina's
Heart of Louisiana: Fais Do-Do at Tipitina's
An iron memorial cross stands on the bank of Bayou Teche in St. Martinville, a replica of the...
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial Museum
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
The birthplace of jazz legend Kid Ory in LaPlace also was the scene of a rebellion by enslaved...
Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House