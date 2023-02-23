BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU underdog in their opener against Florida State

Last season, FSU beat LSU in the Caesars Superdome, 24-23.
Last season, FSU beat LSU in the Caesars Superdome, 24-23.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog against Florida State according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Tigers and Seminoles will meet in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Last season, FSU beat LSU in the Caesars Superdome, 24-23.

LSU finished the 2022 campaign with a 10-4 record. The Tigers were 8-6 against the spread.

FanDuel also opened LSU as a 9.5-point underdog on the road at Alabama,

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

Derek Carr is free to sign with any team in the NFL. (AP Photo/David Becker)
FFF: Saints favorite to land Derek Carr in betting odds
Chiefs are 1-point favorites over the Bengals.
Mahomes health concerns dissipate, Chiefs favorites once again over the Bengals
Bengals vs Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Sunday
Final Bet: Bet.Nola.com's Jim Derry and Garland Gillen debate Bengals vs Chiefs
Burrow has thrown eight touchdowns in his three wins against the Chiefs.
With questions surrounding Mahomes injured ankle, Burrow and the Bengals favorites over the Chiefs