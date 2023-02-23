LSU underdog in their opener against Florida State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers opened as a 1-point underdog against Florida State according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Tigers and Seminoles will meet in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Last season, FSU beat LSU in the Caesars Superdome, 24-23.

LSU finished the 2022 campaign with a 10-4 record. The Tigers were 8-6 against the spread.

FanDuel also opened LSU as a 9.5-point underdog on the road at Alabama,

