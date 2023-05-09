BBB Accredited Business
Heavy rain causes street flooding in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rain caused street flooding throughout New Orleans and portions of Jefferson Parish on Tuesday afternoon (May 9).

Some areas received between 2.7 inches and 5.7 inches of rain in just two hours, roughly between 2 p.m. and four p.m.

New Orleans police closed access to some flooded areas, including an underpass on Canal Street near City Park.

Ron Spooner, interim general superintendent for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, said some of the most severe flooding was where the rainfall was heaviest in the Lakeview area, where “the system dumped a good bit of rain over a short time.”

The Sewerage and Water Board said supervisors were “roaming the area” to ensure the water was draining but that “all major pumps” were operating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

