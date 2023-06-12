BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans chef reported missing -- and then dead -- turned up alive Monday (June 12 ) in the most bizarre twist possible.

Demietriek Scott, 47 was reported missing on June 10. Police say the person who made the report had not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks. Family members said earlier Monday that the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office had given them a preliminary notification that a dead body found dumped in the Ninth Ward earlier Monday morning was believed to be Scott.

But shortly before 4 p.m., as reporters gathered near the family’s house to report on Scott’s death, the missing chef suddenly walked up, very much alive.

“I’ve been around,” Scott said. “I’ve been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. ... Life caves in on you sometimes, and that’s just what happened.

“I appreciate (the concern). I didn’t know that was a thing. ... I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in a little while.”

New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott was found dead under a bridge on Mon., June 12, according to...
New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott was found dead under a bridge on Mon., June 12, according to family members.(Family)

Scott said he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of concern.

“It makes a difference,” Scott said. “I just needed to sit still ... and get a moment for me.”

New Orleans police were on the scene of an unidentified body found under the France Street bridge at the intersection of Florida Avenue Monday morning.

Scott, born and raised in the Seventh Ward, operates Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

Kyron Fazande, 22, was apprehended May 8 in Houston and was extradited last week to New...
Mandina’s murder suspect Kyron Fazande ordered held without bond
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Mandina's murder suspect Kyron Fazande ordered held without bond in New Orleans
Missing chef Demietriek Scott, reportedly found dead earlier Monday, turns up very much alive