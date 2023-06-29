BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Edwards vetoes bill creating 25-foot buffer zone for police officers

House Bill 85 was slammed by critics for potentially being unconstitutional.
By David Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill to make it a misdemeanor crime to be within 25 feet of a law enforcement officer who is on the job and orders you to step back.

Advocates had raised First Amendment concerns related to the legislation, while the bill’s sponsor said he was just trying to back police officers.

House Bill 85, filed by Pineville Republican Representative Mike Johnson, would have made it a crime to “knowingly or intentionally approach within twenty-five feet of a law enforcement officer who is lawfully engaged in the execution of his official duties after the law enforcement officer has ordered the person to stop approaching or to retreat.”

“Crime is out of control, and part of the problem is that our police officers, the law enforcement, are in many cases themselves subject to crime against them as they try to do their job,” Johnson said. “This bill simply said, if you’re in a situation where you’re doing your job, you’re investigating crime and you feel endangered or in danger, you have the right to request anyone that’s around you to please back up.”

But critics, like the ACLU of Louisiana, said the bill opened the door for the state to face lawsuits on the basis of its constitutionality.

“By the bill author’s own admission, it would have covered a lot of First Amendment protected activity that had nothing to do with interfering with police officers,” said Chris Kaiser, Advocacy Director for ACLU Louisiana. “We all, as citizens of the United States, have a fundamental right to observe peacefully government officials, including police, who are engaged in their duties.”

Kaiser said the ACLU would have been one of the groups interested in joining in a lawsuit.

“There needs to be a balance struck between officer’s safety and their duties, and all of our fundamental constitutional rights to move freely and to observe government officials,” he said.

In his veto letter, Governor Edwards notes legislation already exists to prevent interference in law enforcement investigations.

“The effect of this bill were it to become law would be to chill exercise of First Amendment rights and prevent bystanders from observing and recording police action,” Edwards writes. “Each of us has a constitutional right to freely observe public servants as they function in public and within the course and scope of their official duties.”

Johnson said he plans to reintroduce the bill next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major payroll fraud scheme involving overtime abuse and illicit "chemical pay" at the...
Payroll fraud and a ‘secret sex room’: Troubling allegations at New Orleans S&WB
14-year-old shot in head, hand in latest Algiers shooting
Man arrested for shooting at juveniles who allegedly stole his wife’s car, police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

Latest News

Fans still came out in the heat to celebrate the tigers
The celebration in Alex Box Stadium ends
The celebration of the tigers wraps up
Gov. Edwards vetoes a bill that made it a crime to be within 25 feet of a police officer
Gov. Edwards vetoes a bill that made it a crime to be within 25 feet of a police officer